BETTING NBA
11:59 AM, November 18, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 11/18/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +9.5   -110   O 221.5   -110   +350  
 Current +9.5   -110   221   -110   +350  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -9.5   -110   U 221.5   -110   -450  
 Current -9.5   -110   221   -110   -450  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  Terry Rozier   20.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. SG  Kelly Oubre Jr.   18.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   9.8 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. SF  Gordon Hayward   17.4 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. PF  P.J. Washington   15.1 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. C  Nick Richards   9.5 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   30.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   21.4 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
3. C  Jarrett Allen   14.0 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. PF  Evan Mobley   15.1 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. PF  Kevin Love   11.6 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SF  Caris LeVert   12.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 16 IND +1.0 236.5 125-113
Mon, Nov 14 ORL -1.5 225.0 112-105
Sat, Nov 12 MIA +8.0 214.5 132-115
Thu, Nov 10 MIA +11.0 212.5 117-112
Wed, Nov 09 POR +1.5 221.0 105-95

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 16 MIL +2.0 218.5 113-98
Sun, Nov 13 MIN -2.0 221.5 129-124
Fri, Nov 11 GS +2.5 233.0 106-101
Wed, Nov 09 SAC -4.0 228.5 127-120
Mon, Nov 07 LAC -4.0 212.5 119-117

Betting Insights:

  • The Charlotte Hornets are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Charlotte Hornets have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road off two or more days rest
  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets since the start of 2020/2021