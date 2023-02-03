BETTING NBA
11:55 AM, February 3, 2023

Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/03

Date: 02/03/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +1   -110   O 240.5   -110   -102  
 Current +1   -110   240   -110   -102  
Detroit Pistons  Open -1   -110   U 240.5   -110   -116  
 Current -1   -110   240   -110   -116  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.0 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   21.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   12.3 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   14.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. C  Mark Williams   7.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
6. PF  Jalen McDaniels   10.7 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

 

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   21.4 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. SG  Alec Burks   13.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. C  Jalen Duren   8.4 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Saddiq Bey   14.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PG  Killian Hayes   9.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Feb 02 CHI +6.5 238.0 114-98
Tue, Jan 31 MIL +11.0 245.0 124-115
Sun, Jan 29 MIA +6.0 223.5 122-117
Thu, Jan 26 CHI +3.5 236.5 111-96
Tue, Jan 24 PHO +7.5 223.0 128-97

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 30 DAL +10.5 232.0 111-105
Sat, Jan 28 HOU -6.0 236.0 117-114
Thu, Jan 26 BKN +8.5 235.0 130-122
Mon, Jan 23 MIL +11.5 236.0 150-130
Thu, Jan 19 CHI +7.5 236.0 126-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Detroit Pistons are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets off two or more days rest over their last 5 games
  • The Detroit Pistons are 0-5 (.000) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Detroit Pistons are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Detroit Pistons are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Detroit Pistons are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2019/2020
  • The Detroit Pistons are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Detroit Pistons are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Detroit Pistons are 8-16 (.320) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • The Detroit Pistons are 6-15 (.273) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Detroit Pistons have not covered in their last 5 games at home off two or more days rest
  • The Detroit Pistons are 0-5 (.000) against the spread at home off two or more days rest over their last 5 games
  • The Detroit Pistons are 2-8 (.200) against the spread at home off two or more days rest over their last 10 games
  • The Detroit Pistons are 4-13 (.235) against the spread at home off two or more days rest over their last 17 games
  • The Detroit Pistons are 6-14 (.300) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 20 games
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 8-14 (.348) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 2-3 (.333) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road off a loss over their last 5 games
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 7-13 (.333) against the spread at home over their last 21 games
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home off a loss over their last 5 games