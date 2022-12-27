BETTING NBA
12:05 PM, December 27, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/27/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +5   -110   O 236.5   -110   +168  
 Current +4   -112   236.5   -110   +146  
Golden State Warriors  Open -5   -110   U 236.5   -110   -200  
 Current -4   -108   236.5   -110   -174  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.7 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   20.4 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   10.2 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
4. SF  Kelly Oubre Jr.   20.6 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SF  Gordon Hayward   14.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. PF  P.J. Washington   14.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Jordan Poole   19.4 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   18.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   8.0 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
4. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   7.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. C  Kevon Looney   6.4 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. PF  Jonathan Kuminga   7.2 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 26 POR +5.0 238.0 124-113
Fri, Dec 23 LAL +3.0 243.5 134-130
Wed, Dec 21 LAC +9.0 229.0 126-105
Mon, Dec 19 SAC +10.0 241.5 125-119
Sun, Dec 18 DEN +9.0 235.0 119-115

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 25 MEM +7.5 233.5 123-109
Wed, Dec 21 BKN +10.5 223.5 143-113
Tue, Dec 20 NY +6.0 221.5 132-94
Sun, Dec 18 TOR +6.0 224.0 126-110
Fri, Dec 16 PHI +9.0 221.5 118-106