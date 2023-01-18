BETTING NBA
12:56 PM, January 18, 2023

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/18

Date: 01/18/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open -2   -110   O 238.5   -110   -130  
 Current -2   -112   238.5   -110   -134  
Houston Rockets  Open +2   -110   U 238.5   -110   +110  
 Current +2   -108   238.5   -110   +114  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   24.0 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 8.4 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   20.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   11.4 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   15.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. PF  Jalen McDaniels   11.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. PG  Dennis Smith Jr.   8.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   19.2 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. C  Alperen Sengn   14.9 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
3. SG  Jalen Green   21.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   12.1 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  JaeSean Tate   6.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
6. SF  Eric Gordon   12.2 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 16 BOS +8.5 231.0 130-118
Sat, Jan 14 BOS +8.0 232.5 122-106
Thu, Jan 12 TOR +7.5 229.5 124-114
Tue, Jan 10 TOR +7.5 229.0 132-120
Sun, Jan 08 IND +5.0 240.5 116-111

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 16 LAL +7.5 236.0 140-132
Sun, Jan 15 LAC +10.0 220.5 121-100
Fri, Jan 13 SAC +9.5 238.0 139-114
Wed, Jan 11 SAC +9.0 236.0 135-115
Sun, Jan 08 MIN +3.5 233.0 104-96