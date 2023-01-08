BETTING NBA
10:51 AM, January 8, 2023

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/08/2023

Date: 01/08/2023
Time: 05:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +6   -108   O 239.5   -110   +210  
 Current +5.5   -108   241.5   -110   +190  
Indiana Pacers  Open -6   -112   U 239.5   -110   -255  
 Current -5.5   -112   241.5   -110   -230  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   20.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   10.8 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   15.2 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. PF  Jalen McDaniels   10.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PG  Dennis Smith Jr.   8.9 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   16.7 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.9 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.1 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. SF  Aaron Nesmith   9.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. PF  Isaiah Jackson   7.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 MIL +10.0 229.5 138-109
Wed, Jan 04 MEM +7.0 237.5 131-107
Mon, Jan 02 LAL -1.5 242.0 121-115
Sat, Dec 31 BKN +6.5 237.5 123-106
Thu, Dec 29 OKC -2.5 238.5 121-113

 

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 POR -1.5 237.5 108-99
Wed, Jan 04 PHI +5.0 233.0 129-126
Mon, Jan 02 TOR +1.5 233.0 122-114
Sat, Dec 31 LAC +2.5 230.5 131-130
Thu, Dec 29 CLE +4.0 225.0 135-126

Betting Insights:

  • The Charlotte Hornets are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers since the start of 2020/2021