01:42 PM, December 21, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Charlotte Hornets vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/21

Date: 12/21/2022
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +7   -110   O 224.5   -110   +240  
 Current +7   -110   225.5   -110   +240  
LA Clippers  Open -7   -110   U 224.5   -110   -295  
 Current -7   -110   225.5   -110   -295  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
2. SF  Kelly Oubre Jr.   21.1 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
3. SF  Gordon Hayward   15.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
4. C  Mason Plumlee   9.8 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. PF  P.J. Washington   14.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. C  Nick Richards   9.2 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

 

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   23.5 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. SF  Kawhi Leonard   15.3 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. PG  John Wall   12.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
4. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.5 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. C  Moses Brown   3.8 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 0.1 Assists
6. PF  Nicolas Batum   5.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 19 SAC +10.0 241.5 125-119
Sun, Dec 18 DEN +9.0 235.0 119-115
Fri, Dec 16 ATL -2.5 240.5 125-106
Wed, Dec 14 DET -4.5 229.5 141-134
Sun, Dec 11 PHI +10.5 220.0 131-113

 

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 17 WAS -5.5 219.5 102-93
Thu, Dec 15 PHO +6.5 218.0 111-95
Wed, Dec 14 MIN -7.0 221.5 99-88
Mon, Dec 12 BOS +4.0 225.5 113-93
Sat, Dec 10 WAS -5.0 218.5 114-107

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets off two or more days rest over their last 6 games