BETTING NBA
01:52 PM, December 23, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/23

Date: 12/23/2022
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +3.5   -108   O 235   -110   +140  
 Current +3.5   -112   237.5   -110   +132  
Los Angeles Lakers  Open -3.5   -112   U 235   -110   -166  
 Current -3.5   -108   237.5   -110   -156  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   20.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   10.0 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. SF  Gordon Hayward   15.2 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. SF  Kelly Oubre Jr.   20.8 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. PF  P.J. Washington   14.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists

 

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   27.1 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.5 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
3. C  Thomas Bryant   10.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   10.8 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   15.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SG  Austin Reaves   10.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 LAC +9.0 229.0 126-105
Mon, Dec 19 SAC +10.0 241.5 125-119
Sun, Dec 18 DEN +9.0 235.0 119-115
Fri, Dec 16 ATL -2.5 240.5 125-106
Wed, Dec 14 DET -4.5 229.5 141-134

 

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 SAC +8.0 239.5 134-120
Mon, Dec 19 PHO +11.0 224.5 130-104
Sun, Dec 18 WAS -3.0 236.0 119-117
Fri, Dec 16 DEN +1.5 238.0 126-108
Tue, Dec 13 BOS +4.0 237.0 122-118