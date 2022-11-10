BETTING NBA
11:48 AM, November 10, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/10/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Ftx Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +10   -118   O 102.5   -115   +380  
 Current +10.5   -108   102.5   -115   +420  
Miami Heat  Open -10   -105   U 114.5   -115   -667  
 Current -10.5   -112   114.5   -115   -560  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  Terry Rozier   21.8 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
2. PG  Dennis Smith Jr.   10.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
3. PF  P.J. Washington   15.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. SG  Kelly Oubre Jr.   17.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. C  Mason Plumlee   8.8 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. C  Nick Richards   9.7 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   17.7 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   20.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. PG  Kyle Lowry   13.4 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
4. SG  Max Strus   14.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. PG  Gabe Vincent   8.6 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
6. PF  Caleb Martin   8.1 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 POR +1.5 221.0 105-95
Mon, Nov 07 WAS -2.0 213.5 108-100
Sat, Nov 05 BKN +4.0 223.0 98-94
Fri, Nov 04 MEM +11.0 226.5 130-99
Wed, Nov 02 CHI +6.5 224.5 106-88

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 07 POR -5.5 216.5 110-107
Fri, Nov 04 IND -3.0 225.5 101-99
Wed, Nov 02 SAC -4.5 220.5 110-107
Tue, Nov 01 GS -1.5 225.5 116-109
Sat, Oct 29 SAC -4.0 228.0 119-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Miami Heat are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Miami Heat are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets at home since the start of 2020/2021