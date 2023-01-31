BETTING NBA
11:30 AM, January 31, 2023

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/31

Date: 01/31/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +12   -110   O 239   -110   +540  
 Current +11   -110   244   -110   +430  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -12   -110   U 239   -110   -770  
 Current -11   -110   244   -110   -590  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.0 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   21.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   12.2 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   15.1 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SF  Gordon Hayward   13.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. C  Mark Williams   6.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.7 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   19.5 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   14.5 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SG  Pat Connaughton   8.6 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.6 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SF  Khris Middleton   11.1 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 29 MIA +6.0 223.5 122-117
Thu, Jan 26 CHI +3.5 236.5 111-96
Tue, Jan 24 PHO +7.5 223.0 128-97
Mon, Jan 23 UTA +9.0 236.5 120-102
Sat, Jan 21 ATL +7.5 235.0 122-118

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 29 NO -10.5 229.5 135-110
Fri, Jan 27 IND -6.5 239.5 141-131
Wed, Jan 25 DEN -12.5 227.5 107-99
Mon, Jan 23 DET -11.5 236.0 150-130
Sat, Jan 21 CLE +3.5 217.5 114-102

Betting Insights:

  • The Charlotte Hornets are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2021/2022