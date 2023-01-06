BETTING NBA
01:11 PM, January 6, 2023

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/06

Date: 01/06/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +10.5   -110   O 234   -110   +430  
 Current +10.5   -108   231.5   -110   +410  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -10.5   -110   U 234   -110   -590  
 Current -10.5   -112   231.5   -110   -520  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.7 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   20.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   10.6 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   14.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. PF  Jalen McDaniels   10.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PG  Dennis Smith Jr.   9.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   32.7 Points, 12.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   18.4 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
3. PF  Bobby Portis   14.1 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. C  Brook Lopez   14.6 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.2 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SG  Pat Connaughton   7.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 MEM +7.0 237.5 131-107
Mon, Jan 02 LAL -1.5 242.0 121-115
Sat, Dec 31 BKN +6.5 237.5 123-106
Thu, Dec 29 OKC -2.5 238.5 121-113
Tue, Dec 27 GS +5.0 240.0 110-105

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 TOR +5.5 223.0 104-101
Tue, Jan 03 WAS -7.5 232.0 123-113
Sun, Jan 01 WAS -2.5 220.5 118-95
Fri, Dec 30 MIN -7.5 229.5 123-114
Wed, Dec 28 CHI -2.5 231.0 119-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Charlotte Hornets are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2020/2021