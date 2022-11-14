BETTING NBA
04:22 PM, November 14, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/14

Date: 11/14/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +1.5   -110   O 224.5  -110   -120  
 Current -1   -110   224.5  -110   -118  
Orlando Magic  Open -1.5   -110   U 224.5  -110   +102  
 Current +1   -110   224.5  -110   +102  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   15.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   21.9 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. SG  Kelly Oubre Jr.   18.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   14.6 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. C  Mason Plumlee   9.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. PF  Jalen McDaniels   9.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   23.5 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   16.0 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
3. PG  Jalen Suggs   13.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
4. SF  Franz Wagner   18.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
5. C  Bol Bol   11.5 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. PF  Chuma Okeke   5.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 12 MIA +8.0 214.5 132-115
Thu, Nov 10 MIA +11.0 212.5 117-112
Wed, Nov 09 POR +1.5 221.0 105-95
Mon, Nov 07 WAS -2.0 213.5 108-100
Sat, Nov 05 BKN +4.0 223.0 98-94

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 11 PHO +7.5 214.5 114-97
Wed, Nov 09 DAL +8.5 213.0 94-87
Mon, Nov 07 HOU -5.0 224.5 134-127
Sat, Nov 05 SAC +4.5 228.5 126-123
Thu, Nov 03 GS +9.5 226.0 130-129

Betting Insights:

  • The Charlotte Hornets are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Charlotte Hornets have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Orlando Magic off a loss
  • The Orlando Magic are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets at home in 2022/2023
  • The Orlando Magic are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets at home since the start of 2020/2021