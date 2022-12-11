BETTING NBA
11:57 AM, December 11, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/11

Date: 12/11/2022
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +10.5   -108   O 221   -110   +440  
 Current +10   -110   222   -110   +385  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -10.5   -112   U 221   -110   -590  
 Current -10   -110   222   -110   -500  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  Terry Rozier   21.8 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. SF  Kelly Oubre Jr.   20.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   9.6 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   15.5 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. PF  Jalen McDaniels   10.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. PG  Tho Maledon   5.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   32.2 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   22.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   16.8 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. PG  Shake Milton   11.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.7 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 09 NY +3.0 224.5 121-102
Wed, Dec 07 BKN +10.0 223.5 122-116
Mon, Dec 05 LAC +6.5 218.0 119-117
Sat, Dec 03 MIL +2.0 221.0 105-96
Fri, Dec 02 WAS +3.5 225.5 117-116

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 09 LAL -4.5 227.5 133-122
Mon, Dec 05 HOU -8.5 222.0 132-123
Fri, Dec 02 MEM +5.0 218.0 117-109
Wed, Nov 30 CLE +3.5 209.0 113-85
Mon, Nov 28 ATL -3.0 219.5 104-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets at home since the start of 2020/2021