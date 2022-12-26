BETTING NBA
12:57 PM, December 26, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/26

Date: 12/26/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +6   -110   O 237.5   -110   +205  
 Current +6.5   -112   237.5   -110   +190  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -6   -110   U 237.5   -110   -250  
 Current -6.5   -108   237.5   -110   -230  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   21.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   10.1 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
4. SF  Kelly Oubre Jr.   20.8 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SF  Gordon Hayward   15.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. PF  P.J. Washington   14.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   28.0 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.3 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   21.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SG  Anfernee Simons   22.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.8 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. C  Drew Eubanks   5.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 LAL +3.0 243.5 134-130
Wed, Dec 21 LAC +9.0 229.0 126-105
Mon, Dec 19 SAC +10.0 241.5 125-119
Sun, Dec 18 DEN +9.0 235.0 119-115
Fri, Dec 16 ATL -2.5 240.5 125-106

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 DEN +5.5 233.5 120-107
Wed, Dec 21 OKC -3.5 234.5 101-98
Mon, Dec 19 OKC -4.5 231.5 123-121
Sat, Dec 17 HOU -3.5 228.0 107-95
Fri, Dec 16 DAL +4.5 226.0 130-110

Betting Insights:

  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets off two or more days rest over their last 6 games
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets at home over their last 7 games