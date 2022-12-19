BETTING NBA
04:54 PM, December 19, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/19/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +9   -106   O 240   -112   +330  
 Current +10   -106   240.5   -110   +360  
Sacramento Kings  Open -9   -114   U 240   -108   -420  
 Current -10   -114   240.5   -110   -460  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.2 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   20.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   9.6 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. SF  Kelly Oubre Jr.   20.7 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SF  Gordon Hayward   15.6 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
6. PF  P.J. Washington   14.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   17.7 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   22.6 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.2 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   13.9 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
5. SG  Malik Monk   14.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   11.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 18 DEN +9.0 235.0 119-115
Fri, Dec 16 ATL -2.5 240.5 125-106
Wed, Dec 14 DET -4.5 229.5 141-134
Sun, Dec 11 PHI +10.5 220.0 131-113
Fri, Dec 09 NY +3.0 224.5 121-102

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 16 DET -6.5 238.5 122-113
Wed, Dec 14 TOR +5.0 232.0 124-123
Tue, Dec 13 PHI +4.5 229.0 123-103
Sun, Dec 11 NY +2.5 226.0 112-99
Fri, Dec 09 CLE +3.5 217.0 106-95

Betting Insights:

  • The Charlotte Hornets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings since the start of 2020/2021