11:53 AM, January 10, 2023

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/10

Date: 01/10/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +7.5   -108   O 231   -110   +260  
 Current +7.5   -112   233   -110   +235  
Toronto Raptors  Open -7.5   -112   U 231   -110   -320  
 Current -7.5   -108   233   -110   -290  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.1 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   20.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   11.0 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   15.3 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. PF  Jalen McDaniels   10.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. C  Mark Williams   5.8 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   25.7 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   18.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.9 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   18.2 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.4 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Chris Boucher   9.6 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 IND +5.0 240.5 116-111
Fri, Jan 06 MIL +10.0 229.5 138-109
Wed, Jan 04 MEM +7.0 237.5 131-107
Mon, Jan 02 LAL -1.5 242.0 121-115
Sat, Dec 31 BKN +6.5 237.5 123-106

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 POR -3.0 226.5 117-105
Fri, Jan 06 NY -3.5 216.0 112-108
Wed, Jan 04 MIL -5.5 223.0 104-101
Mon, Jan 02 IND -1.5 233.0 122-114
Fri, Dec 30 PHO -2.0 221.5 113-104

Betting Insights:

  • The Charlotte Hornets are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Charlotte Hornets have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Toronto Raptors on the road off two or more days rest