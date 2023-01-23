BETTING NBA
12:59 PM, January 23, 2023

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/23

Date: 01/23/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +7.5   -110   O 236.5   -110   +265  
 Current +8   -110   236.5   -110   +265  
Utah Jazz  Open -7.5   -110   U 236.5   -110   -330  
 Current -8   -110   236.5   -110   -330  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.5 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   21.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   11.8 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   15.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. PG  Dennis Smith Jr.   8.1 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
6. SF  Gordon Hayward   13.5 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   24.8 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   21.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
3. C  Walker Kessler   7.5 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. PG  Mike Conley   10.4 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
5. PG  Collin Sexton   14.4 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. SG  Malik Beasley   13.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 21 ATL +7.5 235.0 122-118
Wed, Jan 18 HOU -3.0 236.5 122-117
Mon, Jan 16 BOS +8.5 231.0 130-118
Sat, Jan 14 BOS +8.0 232.5 122-106
Thu, Jan 12 TOR +7.5 229.5 124-114

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 BKN -4.5 232.0 117-106
Wed, Jan 18 LAC -8.5 229.5 126-103
Mon, Jan 16 MIN +4.0 231.5 126-125
Sat, Jan 14 PHI +6.0 232.0 118-117
Fri, Jan 13 ORL -5.5 234.0 112-108