12:11 PM, November 20, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 11/20/2022
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Capital One Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +6   -110   O 221   -110   +205  
 Current +5.5   -110   221   -112   +176  
Washington Wizards  Open -6   -110   U 221   -110   -250  
 Current -5.5   -110   221   -108   -210  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  Terry Rozier   21.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. SG  Kelly Oubre Jr.   19.2 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
3. SF  Gordon Hayward   16.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   15.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. C  Mason Plumlee   9.4 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. PG  Dennis Smith Jr.   10.2 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   20.9 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. SG  Bradley Beal   22.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
3. PF  Kyle Kuzma   18.5 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   8.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
5. SF  Deni Avdija   6.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. PG  Jordan Goodwin   6.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 CLE +10.0 221.0 132-122
Wed, Nov 16 IND +1.0 236.5 125-113
Mon, Nov 14 ORL -1.5 225.0 112-105
Sat, Nov 12 MIA +8.0 214.5 132-115
Thu, Nov 10 MIA +11.0 212.5 117-112

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 MIA -7.5 216.5 107-106
Wed, Nov 16 OKC -5.0 229.5 121-120
Sun, Nov 13 MEM -2.0 217.5 102-92
Sat, Nov 12 UTA +4.0 221.0 121-112
Thu, Nov 10 DAL +6.0 209.0 113-105

Betting Insights:

  • The Charlotte Hornets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Charlotte Hornets are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Charlotte Hornets have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Washington Wizards off a loss
  • The Washington Wizards are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets in 2022/2023