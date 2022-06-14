Chicago Bulls Shopping C Nikola Vucevic

It appears Nikola Vucevic‘s days in Chicago could be numbered.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Bulls are shopping the 31-year-old center to find the “optimal frontcourt lynchpin” to play alongside stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine (assuming he re-signs).

Vucevic had a down year in his first full season in Chicago, averaging just 17.6 PPG while struggling defensively. The Bulls are reportedly targeting Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert, who is sure to be traded after another unsuccessful playoff run in Salt Lake City.

However, per Fischer, Chicago management does “not appear willing to include Patrick Williams alongside Vucevic in a trade package for Gobert.”

Williams, drafted fourth overall by the Bulls in 2020, has demonstrated a solid ability to play at both ends of the floor and is just 20-years-old. A trade to Utah would boost Vucevic’s 2022-23 fantasy prospects as he would be the unquestioned number two option on offense behind superstar Donovan Mitchell.

