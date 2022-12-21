BETTING NBA
Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/21/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Chicago Bulls  Open +7   -110   O 233.5   -110   +245  
 Current +6   -108   233.5   -110   +205  
Atlanta Hawks  Open -7   -110   U 233.5   -110   -300  
 Current -6   -112   233.5   -110   -250  

Projected Lineups:

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   25.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   16.7 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   21.7 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. SG  Alex Caruso   5.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. PF  Patrick Williams   9.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SG  Coby White   8.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 10.0 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.6 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   18.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   12.3 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. C  Onyeka Okongwu   8.2 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 20 MIA +1.5 221.5 113-103
Sun, Dec 18 MIN -1.5 234.5 150-126
Fri, Dec 16 NY -2.5 225.5 114-91
Wed, Dec 14 NY -3.5 226.5 128-120
Sun, Dec 11 ATL +3.5 235.5 123-122

 

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 19 ORL -8.5 229.5 126-125
Fri, Dec 16 CHA +2.5 240.5 125-106
Wed, Dec 14 ORL -3.5 226.5 135-124
Mon, Dec 12 MEM +9.5 220.5 128-103
Sun, Dec 11 CHI -3.5 235.5 123-122

Betting Insights:

  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls at home since the start of 2020/2021