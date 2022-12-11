BETTING NBA
11:17 AM, December 11, 2022

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/11/2022

Date: 12/11/2022
Time: 06:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Chicago Bulls  Open +3   -110   O 228   -110   +124  
 Current +2.5   -110   228   -110   +118  
Atlanta Hawks  Open -3   -110   U 228   -110   -144  
 Current -2.5   -110   228   -110   -138  

Projected Lineups:

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   25.6 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   16.3 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   21.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. SG  Alex Caruso   5.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. PF  Patrick Williams   9.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. PG  Goran Dragic   8.1 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

 

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.5 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 9.5 Assists
2. C  Clint Capela   11.8 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
3. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   15.5 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. PF  Jalen Johnson   4.7 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  AJ Griffin   9.6 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. C  Onyeka Okongwu   7.7 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 10 DAL -5.0 220.5 144-115
Wed, Dec 07 WAS -4.5 227.5 115-111
Sun, Dec 04 SAC +3.0 239.5 110-101
Fri, Dec 02 GS +7.0 237.5 119-111
Wed, Nov 30 PHO +5.5 226.5 132-113

 

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 09 BKN +7.5 233.0 120-116
Wed, Dec 07 NY +2.0 232.0 113-89
Mon, Dec 05 OKC -6.0 236.5 121-114
Fri, Dec 02 DEN +5.0 224.0 117-109
Wed, Nov 30 ORL -6.5 228.0 125-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls at home since the start of 2020/2021