BETTING NBA
01:52 PM, November 4, 2022

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/04

Date: 11/04/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Td Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Chicago Bulls  Open +7.5   -112   O 223   -110   +260  
 Current +7   -106   223.5   -108   +240  
Boston Celtics  Open -7.5   -108   U 223   -110   -320  
 Current -7   -114   223.5   -112   -295  

Projected Lineups:

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  Jayson Tatum   30.1 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. SG  Jaylen Brown   26.0 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. C  Al Horford   8.7 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. PG  Marcus Smart   10.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
5. PG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.6 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. PG  Derrick White   8.7 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

Boston Celtics

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   23.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   15.6 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   21.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. SG  Ayo Dosunmu   12.5 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. SF  Patrick Williams   8.7 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SG  Alex Caruso   5.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 02 CLE -2.0 220.0 114-113
Sun, Oct 30 WAS -9.5 221.5 112-94
Fri, Oct 28 CLE -7.0 218.5 132-123
Mon, Oct 24 CHI -5.5 226.0 120-102
Sat, Oct 22 ORL -8.5 216.0 126-120

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 02 CHA -6.5 224.5 106-88
Tue, Nov 01 BKN +2.0 232.5 108-99
Sat, Oct 29 PHI +3.0 221.5 114-109
Fri, Oct 28 SA -4.0 230.0 129-124
Wed, Oct 26 IND -7.0 233.5 124-109

Betting Insights:

  • The Chicago Bulls are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics in 2022/2023
  • The Chicago Bulls are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Chicago Bulls are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Boston Celtics since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Chicago Bulls have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Boston Celtics off a win
  • The Chicago Bulls have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Boston Celtics on the road