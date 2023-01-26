BETTING NBA
11:35 AM, January 26, 2023

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/26

Date: 01/26/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Chicago Bulls  Open -5.5   -110   O 234   -110   -235  
 Current -5.5   -112   234   -110   -230  
Charlotte Hornets  Open +5.5   -110   U 234   -110   +194  
 Current +5.5   -108   234   -110   +190  

Projected Lineups:

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   17.4 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   23.7 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. SG  Alex Caruso   5.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. PF  Patrick Williams   10.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.4 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

 

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.5 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   21.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   12.1 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   15.0 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. PF  Jalen McDaniels   11.1 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PG  Dennis Smith Jr.   8.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 24 IND -1.5 234.5 116-110
Mon, Jan 23 ATL -1.5 238.5 111-100
Thu, Jan 19 DET -7.5 236.0 126-108
Sun, Jan 15 GS +6.0 237.5 132-118
Fri, Jan 13 OKC -4.5 233.0 124-110

 

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 24 PHO +7.5 223.0 128-97
Mon, Jan 23 UTA +9.0 236.5 120-102
Sat, Jan 21 ATL +7.5 235.0 122-118
Wed, Jan 18 HOU -3.0 236.5 122-117
Mon, Jan 16 BOS +8.5 231.0 130-118

Betting Insights:

  • The Chicago Bulls are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Chicago Bulls are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets since the start of 2020/2021