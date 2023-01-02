BETTING NBA
12:31 PM, January 2, 2023

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/02

Date: 01/02/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Chicago Bulls  Open +3.5   -110   O 222.5   -110   +128  
 Current +3.5   -108   222   -110   +130  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -3.5   -110   U 222.5   -110   -152  
 Current -3.5   -112   222   -110   -154  

Projected Lineups:

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.2 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   16.6 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   22.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   9.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Alex Caruso   5.4 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.7 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   28.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. PF  Evan Mobley   14.5 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. C  Jarrett Allen   13.8 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. SF  Caris LeVert   12.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. PF  Kevin Love   9.5 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. SF  Cedi Osman   9.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 CLE -0.5 224.0 103-102
Fri, Dec 30 DET -7.5 231.0 132-118
Wed, Dec 28 MIL +2.5 231.0 119-113
Mon, Dec 26 HOU -7.0 231.5 133-118
Fri, Dec 23 NY +5.5 224.5 118-117

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 CHI +0.5 224.0 103-102
Thu, Dec 29 IND -4.0 225.0 135-126
Mon, Dec 26 BKN -2.0 219.5 125-117
Fri, Dec 23 TOR -4.5 214.0 118-107
Wed, Dec 21 MIL -2.5 216.5 114-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Chicago Bulls are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road off two or more days rest over their last 9 games
  • The Chicago Bulls are 9-1 (.900) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road off two or more days rest over their last 10 games
  • The Chicago Bulls are 14-5 (.737) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers off two or more days rest over their last 19 games
  • The Chicago Bulls are 16-5 (.762) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers off two or more days rest over their last 21 games