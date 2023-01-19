BETTING NBA
01:24 PM, January 19, 2023

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/19/2023
Time: 03:00 PM
Venue: AccorHotels Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Chicago Bulls  Open -5.5   -110   O 233.5   -110   -240  
 Current -7   -110   236.5   -110   -275  
Detroit Pistons  Open +5.5   -110   U 233.5   -110   +198  
 Current +7   -110   236.5   -110   +225  

Projected Lineups:

Chicago Bulls

1. C  Nikola Vucevic   17.5 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
2. SG  Zach LaVine   23.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
3. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.1 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   10.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Alex Caruso   5.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
6. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.5 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

 

Detroit Pistons

1. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   21.2 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
2. PG  Killian Hayes   10.0 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.1 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
4. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.7 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. C  Jalen Duren   7.7 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SG  Alec Burks   13.8 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 15 GS +6.0 237.5 132-118
Fri, Jan 13 OKC -4.5 233.0 124-110
Wed, Jan 11 WAS -1.5 228.5 100-97
Mon, Jan 09 BOS +8.5 235.5 107-99
Sat, Jan 07 UTA +2.5 239.5 126-118

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 15 NY +8.5 225.5 117-104
Fri, Jan 13 NO +5.0 234.5 116-110
Wed, Jan 11 MIN +6.0 233.0 135-118
Tue, Jan 10 PHI +14.5 225.0 147-116
Sun, Jan 08 PHI +5.5 229.5 123-111

Betting Insights:

  • The Chicago Bulls are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Chicago Bulls are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Chicago Bulls are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons off a win over their last 9 games
  • The Chicago Bulls are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons off a win over their last 14 games
  • The Chicago Bulls are 11-4 (.733) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons off a win over their last 15 games