01:07 PM, December 2, 2022

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/02

Date: 12/02/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Chicago Bulls  Open +7   -110   O 233.5   -110   +245  
 Current +7.5   -110   234.5   -110   +250  
Golden State Warriors  Open -7   -110   U 233.5   -110   -300  
 Current -7.5   -110   234.5   -110   -310  

Projected Lineups:

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   15.6 Points, 11.2 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   20.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
4. C  Andre Drummond   7.3 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   10.7 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. PF  Patrick Williams   9.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   31.4 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
2. PF  Draymond Green   9.0 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
3. SF  Andrew Wiggins   18.6 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. SG  Klay Thompson   17.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. PG  Jordan Poole   15.9 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.2 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 30 PHO +5.5 226.5 132-113
Mon, Nov 28 UTA +2.0 235.0 114-107
Fri, Nov 25 OKC -3.0 232.5 123-119
Wed, Nov 23 MIL +7.0 224.0 118-113
Mon, Nov 21 BOS +5.5 230.0 121-107

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Nov 29 DAL +1.0 227.0 116-113
Sun, Nov 27 MIN -2.0 237.5 137-114
Fri, Nov 25 UTA -8.0 240.0 129-118
Wed, Nov 23 LAC -10.0 223.0 124-107
Mon, Nov 21 NO +10.5 227.0 128-83

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Golden State Warriors are 7-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls at home over their last 7 games
  • The Golden State Warriors are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls over their last 14 games
  • The Golden State Warriors have covered in their last 7 games vs. the Chicago Bulls at home