Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Model Preview
Overview
The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls will collide for Game 2 of their series tonight after the Bucks picked up a solid Game 1 win on Sunday, a rather low-scoring affair where the Bucks did enough to defeat the Bulls 93-86. Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a game-high 27 points in the win, while Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 24.
The expectation going into this series was that it would be a short one and it’s hard not to see the Bucks defending their home court, where they’ve posted a record of 27-14 on the season. The Bulls will need more from DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine in Game 2 after the duo combined to shoot just 12 for 44 from the floor in game one.
Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA Game Information
Chicago Bulls (0-1) | Milwaukee Bucks (1-0)
Date: 04/20/2022 | Time: 09:30 PM
Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin | Venue: Fiserv Forum
Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Chicago Bulls +12000
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Milwaukee Bucks +480
Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Analysis
It’s no secret in this series that the Chicago Bulls entered as significant underdogs going up against the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks. Game 1 was much closer than a lot of people expected, with the Bucks squeaking out a low-scoring seven-point victory at home. The Bulls likely let game one slip away, as they were in the game from start to finish, which could be all the motivation the Bucks need to lay a beating on the Bulls in this second game at home.
There likely will be at least one night in this series where Giannis Antetokounmpo shows how dominant he is and this could be that game before his squad heads on the road to Chicago. Even with that notion in mind, Game 1 presented a defensive battle where we saw just 179 points scored and the total for tonight is set at 225. It’s hard to envision that this will be as low-scoring as Game 1, but the SportsGrid model suggests the under as a three-star rating, and even with a vastly improved offensive effort from both sides, Game 2 could still comfortably fall under the total.
Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Chicago Bulls (22.98%) vs Milwaukee Bucks (77.02%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: CHI 2 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: CHI 1.5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER 3 Stars
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!
