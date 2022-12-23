BETTING NBA
12:50 PM, December 23, 2022

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/23

Date: 12/23/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Chicago Bulls  Open +4.5   -110   O 225   -110   +160  
 Current +5   -105   224.5   -110   +168  
New York Knicks  Open -4.5   -110   U 225   -110   -190  
 Current -5   -115   224.5   -110   -200  

Projected Lineups:

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   25.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   16.8 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   21.7 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   9.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Coby White   8.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. C  Andre Drummond   6.1 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   22.5 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   20.4 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   19.7 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.6 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. PG  Immanuel Quickley   10.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. PG  Quentin Grimes   8.6 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 ATL +5.0 235.5 110-108
Tue, Dec 20 MIA +1.5 221.5 113-103
Sun, Dec 18 MIN -1.5 234.5 150-126
Fri, Dec 16 NY -2.5 225.5 114-91
Wed, Dec 14 NY -3.5 226.5 128-120

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 TOR -2.0 217.5 113-106
Tue, Dec 20 GS -6.0 221.5 132-94
Sun, Dec 18 IND +0.5 226.5 109-106
Fri, Dec 16 CHI +2.5 225.5 114-91
Wed, Dec 14 CHI +3.5 226.5 128-120