BETTING NBA
01:11 PM, January 28, 2023

Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/28

Date: 01/28/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Chicago Bulls  Open -2.5   -110   O 231   -108   -138  
 Current -2.5   -110   230.5   -110   -136  
Orlando Magic  Open +2.5   -110   U 231   -112   +118  
 Current +2.5   -110   230.5   -110   +116  

Projected Lineups:

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.3 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   17.3 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   23.6 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   10.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Alex Caruso   5.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
6. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.4 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   20.7 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. SF  Franz Wagner   20.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.4 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. PG  Markelle Fultz   12.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   11.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. C  Bol Bol   11.4 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 26 CHA -3.5 236.5 111-96
Tue, Jan 24 IND -1.5 234.5 116-110
Mon, Jan 23 ATL -1.5 238.5 111-100
Thu, Jan 19 DET -7.5 236.0 126-108
Sun, Jan 15 GS +6.0 237.5 132-118

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 27 MIA +9.0 218.5 110-105
Wed, Jan 25 IND -5.5 234.5 126-120
Mon, Jan 23 BOS +7.5 229.0 113-98
Sat, Jan 21 WAS +7.0 231.5 138-118
Fri, Jan 20 NO +1.0 229.5 123-110