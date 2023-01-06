BETTING NBA
01:28 PM, January 6, 2023

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/06

Date: 01/06/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Chicago Bulls  Open +4   -108   O 228   -108   +146  
 Current +5   -112   228   -110   +172  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -4   -112   U 228   -112   -174  
 Current -5   -108   228   -110   -205  

Projected Lineups:

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.6 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   16.8 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   22.4 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   9.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.9 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SG  Alex Caruso   5.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. SG  James Harden   22.3 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 10.8 Assists
2. PG  Tyrese Maxey   21.2 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   16.5 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   12.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. C  Montrezl Harrell   5.4 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.5 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 BKN +5.0 234.5 121-112
Mon, Jan 02 CLE +4.0 225.0 145-134
Sat, Dec 31 CLE -0.5 224.0 103-102
Fri, Dec 30 DET -7.5 231.0 132-118
Wed, Dec 28 MIL +2.5 231.0 119-113

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 IND -5.0 233.0 129-126
Mon, Jan 02 NO -5.5 229.0 120-111
Sat, Dec 31 OKC -2.5 225.5 115-96
Fri, Dec 30 NO +0.5 229.0 127-116
Tue, Dec 27 WAS -4.5 225.0 116-111

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 7-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Philadelphia 76ers have covered in their last 8 games vs. the Chicago Bulls off a win
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls off a win over their last 9 games
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls off a win over their last 14 games
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 11-4 (.733) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls off a win over their last 15 games