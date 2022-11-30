BETTING NBA
03:33 PM, November 30, 2022

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/30

Date: 11/30/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Chicago Bulls  Open +5   -110   O 224   -112   +176  
 Current +5.5   -110   225   -110   +176  
Phoenix Suns  Open -5   -110   U 224   -108   -210  
 Current -5.5   -110   225   -110   -210  

Projected Lineups:

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   15.6 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   20.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
4. C  Andre Drummond   7.5 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. SG  Alex Caruso   5.4 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. PF  Patrick Williams   9.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   27.9 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   16.3 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
3. PG  Cameron Payne   13.3 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. SF  Mikal Bridges   16.1 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   7.7 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SG  Damion Lee   8.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 UTA +2.0 235.0 114-107
Fri, Nov 25 OKC -3.0 232.5 123-119
Wed, Nov 23 MIL +7.0 224.0 118-113
Mon, Nov 21 BOS +5.5 230.0 121-107
Fri, Nov 18 ORL -8.0 221.5 108-107

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 SAC -1.0 234.5 122-117
Sat, Nov 26 UTA -6.5 232.0 113-112
Fri, Nov 25 DET -12.0 225.0 108-102
Tue, Nov 22 LAL -10.0 226.5 115-105
Sun, Nov 20 NY -6.0 226.5 116-95

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Phoenix Suns are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls at home since the start of 2020/2021