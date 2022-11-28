BETTING NBA
04:52 PM, November 28, 2022

Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/28

Date: 11/28/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Chicago Bulls  Open +2.5   -110   O 234.5   -110   +120  
 Current +1.5   -110   233.5   -110   +102  
Utah Jazz  Open -2.5   -110   U 234.5   -110   -142  
 Current -1.5   -110   233.5   -110   -120  

Projected Lineups:

Chicago Bulls

1. C  Nikola Vucevic   15.5 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
2. SG  Zach LaVine   21.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
3. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
4. C  Andre Drummond   7.3 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. PF  Patrick Williams   9.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   10.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   21.7 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   19.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
3. C  Kelly Olynyk   12.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
4. SG  Malik Beasley   14.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.0 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. PG  Collin Sexton   13.4 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 OKC -3.0 232.5 123-119
Wed, Nov 23 MIL +7.0 224.0 118-113
Mon, Nov 21 BOS +5.5 230.0 121-107
Fri, Nov 18 ORL -8.0 221.5 108-107
Wed, Nov 16 NO +1.5 226.5 124-110

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 26 PHO +6.5 232.0 113-112
Fri, Nov 25 GS +8.0 240.0 129-118
Wed, Nov 23 DET -12.0 234.0 125-116
Mon, Nov 21 LAC +2.0 222.5 121-114
Sat, Nov 19 POR +4.0 228.0 118-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Utah Jazz are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Utah Jazz are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls at home since the start of 2020/2021