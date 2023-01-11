BETTING NBA
11:47 AM, January 11, 2023

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/11

Date: 01/11/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Capital One Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Chicago Bulls  Open -0.5   -110   O 230   -110   -108  
 Current -0.5   -112   230   -110   -110  
Washington Wizards  Open +0.5   -110   U 230   -110   -108  
 Current +0.5   -108   230   -110   -106  

Projected Lineups:

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.1 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   16.9 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   23.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   9.9 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Coby White   7.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   22.0 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.3 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. PF  Daniel Gafford   7.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. PG  Monte Morris   9.9 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
5. PF  Rui Hachimura   13.0 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SF  Deni Avdija   8.2 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 09 BOS +8.5 235.5 107-99
Sat, Jan 07 UTA +2.5 239.5 126-118
Fri, Jan 06 PHI +5.0 233.0 126-112
Wed, Jan 04 BKN +5.0 234.5 121-112
Mon, Jan 02 CLE +4.0 225.0 145-134

 

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 09 NO -1.5 229.0 132-112
Fri, Jan 06 OKC +1.0 231.5 127-110
Tue, Jan 03 MIL +7.5 232.0 123-113
Sun, Jan 01 MIL +2.5 220.5 118-95
Fri, Dec 30 ORL -4.5 226.5 119-100

Betting Insights:

  • The Chicago Bulls are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Washington Wizards are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls since the start of 2021/2022