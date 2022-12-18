Chris Duarte Returns to Pacers' Lineup vs. Knicks

The Indiana Pacers have patiently waited for Chris Duarte to resolve an ankle injury and the swingman appears set to return to the court. Tony East confirmed that Duarte is active against the New York Knicks on Sunday, although he may be on a minutes restriction.

Chris Duarte is back with the Pacers and Rick Carlisle says he will be active tonight. He’s expected to play. Likely a smaller minutes load than normal. — Tony East (@TEastNBA) December 18, 2022

Duarte has played only nine games this year, last suiting up on November 4. He’s made modest contributions on the court, averaging just 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. Nevertheless, the second-year pro will be a valuable bench presence for the Pacers, who have dropped seven of their past ten.

The Pacers can deploy Duarte across several positions; however, it’s unlikely that we will see him in the starting five any time soon. Indiana will work the Canadian back up to game speed, ensuring his ankle can tolerate the workload after an extended absence.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Pacers lined as +1 underdogs for Sunday’s matinee against the Knicks, with the total set at 227.5.