Chris Paul Among NBA West All-Star Reserves, Draymond Green Won’t Participate

More firepower was added to the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend, as the West All-Star reserves were announced on Thursday. Chris Paul leads a stacked class including Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Those players join starters LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Andrew Wiggins, and Nikola Jokic for ASG weekend in Cleveland.

2022 NBA West All-Star reserves: Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Donovan Mitchell, Chris Paul, Karl-Anthony Towns. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2022

Green’s inclusion as a reserve was quickly nixed as the power forward confirmed he would not participate in the All-Star game. The three-time All-Star hasn’t played since January 9 while dealing with back and calf injuries. Shams Charania confirmed that NBA Commissioner would name a replacement for Green.

Warriors' Draymond Green announces he will not play in the All-Star Game. NBA commissioner Adam Silver will choose replacement. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2022

All the players selected from the East and West will be placed in a pool for a draft between captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Points are always plentiful for this event, as the game has averaged 331.1 points per game over the past eight contests. Keep your eyes on FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the game as we approach All-Star weekend.