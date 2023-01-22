Chris Paul Returns to the Lineup as Suns Host Grizzlies

Paul hasn’t played since January 6, and the veteran point guard has been largely ineffective when active. The 12-time All-Star is averaging a career-worst 13.1 points per game on 42.5% shooting. Moreover, his defensive metrics are sliding, with Paul posting a 1.1 Defensive Box Plus/Minus so far this season.
Damion Lee has started in place of Paul for the past couple of games but will revert to a reserve role against the Grizzlies. Still, Lee could see an above-average workload as Landry Shamet remains out and Paul’s effectiveness dwindles.
The betting market has taken a stance against the Suns. FanDuel Sportsbook has Phoenix listed as +9 home underdogs against the Grizzlies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.