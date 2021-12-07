CJ McCollum Won’t Play vs. Clippers on Monday

The Portland Trail Blazers will be going way down their depth chart when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Already without Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons, Aaron Fentress confirmed that the Blazers would also be without CJ McCollum for their Western Conference battle.

McCollum is dealing with a rib injury and was listed as probable leading up to the contest. The former Most Improved Player is second on the team in scoring and has the second-best Value Over Replacement Player rating.

Tony Snell has appeared in 18 games for the Blazers this season, starting twice. Snell is expected to fill in for McCollum against the Clippers and be the de facto starter until McCollum is cleared to return.

The Blazers are coming off a humbling 145-117 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics, their fifth loss over their past six contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Blazers listed as +180 moneyline underdogs and +5 on the spread.