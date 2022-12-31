BETTING NBA
12:07 PM, December 31, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/31

Date: 12/31/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -4   -110   O 224.5   -110   -176  
 Current -4   -112   224.5   -110   -164  
Chicago Bulls  Open +4   -110   U 224.5   -110   +148  
 Current +4   -110   224.5   -110   +138  

Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   28.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   21.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   14.5 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. C  Jarrett Allen   14.0 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PF  Kevin Love   9.1 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. SF  Caris LeVert   11.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.3 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
2. C  Nikola Vucevic   16.7 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   22.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   9.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. C  Andre Drummond   6.4 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. SG  Alex Caruso   5.4 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 29 IND -4.0 225.0 135-126
Mon, Dec 26 BKN -2.0 219.5 125-117
Fri, Dec 23 TOR -4.5 214.0 118-107
Wed, Dec 21 MIL -2.5 216.5 114-106
Mon, Dec 19 UTA -6.5 220.5 122-99

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 DET -7.5 231.0 132-118
Wed, Dec 28 MIL +2.5 231.0 119-113
Mon, Dec 26 HOU -7.0 231.5 133-118
Fri, Dec 23 NY +5.5 224.5 118-117
Wed, Dec 21 ATL +5.0 235.5 110-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Chicago Bulls are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Chicago Bulls are 13-4 (.765) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers off a win over their last 17 games