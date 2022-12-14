BETTING NBA
01:07 PM, December 14, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/14/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open +2   -106   O 214   -110   +114  
 Current +2   -110   215.5   -110   +108  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -2   -114   U 214   -110   -134  
 Current -2   -110   215.5   -110   -126  

Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   29.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   21.4 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   15.1 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
4. C  Jarrett Allen   14.2 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  Caris LeVert   12.4 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
6. PF  Kevin Love   9.9 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.1 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 8.8 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   16.4 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. C  Maxi Kleber   6.2 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 12 SA -9.5 220.5 112-111
Sat, Dec 10 OKC -4.5 218.5 110-102
Fri, Dec 09 SAC -3.5 217.0 106-95
Tue, Dec 06 LAL -6.0 224.5 116-102
Sun, Dec 04 NY -2.5 222.5 92-81

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 12 OKC -8.5 227.5 121-114
Sat, Dec 10 CHI +5.0 220.5 144-115
Fri, Dec 09 MIL +1.0 224.5 106-105
Tue, Dec 06 DEN +4.5 223.5 116-115
Mon, Dec 05 PHO -3.0 223.5 130-111

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers since the start of 2020/2021