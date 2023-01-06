BETTING NBA
02:20 PM, January 6, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/06/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open +4.5   -108   O 229   -110   +168  
 Current +6.5   -110   228   -110   +200  
Denver Nuggets  Open -4.5   -112   U 229   -110   -200  
 Current -6.5   -110   228   -110   -245  

Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. PG  Darius Garland   21.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
2. PF  Evan Mobley   14.3 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. C  Jarrett Allen   13.6 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. PF  Kevin Love   9.5 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. SF  Cedi Osman   9.9 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. SF  Caris LeVert   12.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   25.2 Points, 10.7 Rebounds, 9.5 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   18.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   17.0 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.4 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. PG  Bones Hyland   13.5 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
6. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.3 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 PHO -5.0 216.0 90-88
Mon, Jan 02 CHI -4.0 225.0 145-134
Sat, Dec 31 CHI +0.5 224.0 103-102
Thu, Dec 29 IND -4.0 225.0 135-126
Mon, Dec 26 BKN -2.0 219.5 125-117

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 05 LAC -4.5 229.5 122-91
Mon, Jan 02 MIN -4.0 231.0 124-111
Sun, Jan 01 BOS +3.5 234.0 123-111
Fri, Dec 30 MIA -4.0 224.0 124-119
Wed, Dec 28 SAC +2.5 237.5 127-126