12:44 PM, November 27, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/27/2022
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -6.5   -110   O 222.5   -110   -260  
 Current -7   -110   221   -108   -295  
Detroit Pistons  Open +6.5   -110   U 222.5   -110   +215  
 Current +7   -110   221   -112   +240  

Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   30.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   23.6 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   14.5 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. C  Jarrett Allen   13.5 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  Caris LeVert   11.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
6. PF  Dean Wade   7.0 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Detroit Pistons

1. SG  Jaden Ivey   16.2 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.6 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. C  Isaiah Stewart   12.0 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. PG  Killian Hayes   6.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
5. SG  Alec Burks   16.6 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. C  Jalen Duren   6.6 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 MIL +4.0 216.5 117-102
Wed, Nov 23 POR -7.5 214.0 114-96
Mon, Nov 21 ATL -3.5 228.0 114-102
Sun, Nov 20 MIA -7.5 214.0 113-87
Fri, Nov 18 CHA -10.0 221.0 132-122

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 PHO +12.0 225.0 108-102
Wed, Nov 23 UTA +12.0 234.0 125-116
Tue, Nov 22 DEN +11.5 226.5 110-108
Sun, Nov 20 SAC +10.5 234.0 137-129
Fri, Nov 18 LAL +6.5 227.0 128-121

Betting Insights:

  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons on the road in 2022/2023
  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Detroit Pistons in 2022/2023
  • The Detroit Pistons are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Detroit Pistons are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at home since the start of 2020/2021