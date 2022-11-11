BETTING NBA
11:29 AM, November 11, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/11

Date: 11/11/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open +2   -110   O 229   -110   -130  
 Current +2.5   -114   229.5   -110   +110  
Golden State Warriors  Open -2   -110   U 229   -110   +110  
 Current -2.5   -110   229   -110   -130  

Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   31.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   16.4 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 8.4 Assists
3. C  Jarrett Allen   14.1 Points, 11.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. PF  Evan Mobley   15.3 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
5. SF  Caris LeVert   14.1 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
6. PF  Kevin Love   12.3 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   32.6 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
2. SF  Andrew Wiggins   18.2 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   9.1 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
4. SG  Klay Thompson   15.1 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PG  Jordan Poole   15.2 Points, 1.5 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 SAC -4.0 228.5 127-120
Mon, Nov 07 LAC -4.0 212.5 119-117
Sun, Nov 06 LAL -5.5 222.0 114-100
Fri, Nov 04 DET -3.5 216.0 112-88
Wed, Nov 02 BOS +2.0 220.0 114-113

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 07 SAC -8.0 236.0 116-113
Fri, Nov 04 NO +10.5 227.0 114-105
Thu, Nov 03 ORL -9.5 226.0 130-129
Tue, Nov 01 MIA +1.5 225.5 116-109
Sun, Oct 30 DET -7.5 231.5 128-114

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Golden State Warriors are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Golden State Warriors have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers off a win
  • The Golden State Warriors are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers off a win over their last 9 games
  • The Golden State Warriors are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers off a win over their last 14 games
  • The Golden State Warriors are 14-5 (.737) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers off a win over their last 19 games
  • The Golden State Warriors are 17-5 (.773) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers off a win over their last 22 games