11:40 AM, January 26, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/26

Date: 01/26/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -7   -110   O 223.5   -110   -300  
 Current -7   -112   220   -110   -295  
Houston Rockets  Open +7   -110   U 223.5   -110   +245  
 Current +7   -108   220   -110   +240  

Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. PG  Darius Garland   21.7 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
2. PF  Evan Mobley   15.0 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. C  Jarrett Allen   14.0 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SF  Caris LeVert   12.7 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. PF  Kevin Love   8.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SG  Isaac Okoro   5.9 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. C  Alperen Sengn   15.5 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   22.0 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
3. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   11.1 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   11.9 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   12.2 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SF  JaeSean Tate   7.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 24 NY -3.0 220.5 105-103
Sat, Jan 21 MIL -3.5 217.5 114-102
Fri, Jan 20 GS -10.5 219.0 120-114
Wed, Jan 18 MEM +7.5 226.5 115-114
Mon, Jan 16 NO -7.5 223.5 113-103

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 25 WAS +2.0 233.5 108-103
Mon, Jan 23 MIN +6.0 233.0 119-114
Sat, Jan 21 MIN +8.0 239.5 113-104
Wed, Jan 18 CHA +3.0 236.5 122-117
Mon, Jan 16 LAL +7.5 236.0 140-132

Betting Insights:

  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets since the start of 2020/2021