BETTING NBA
11:37 AM, December 29, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/29

Date: 12/29/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -5.5   -110   O 224   -110   -240  
 Current -5.5   -110   223.5   -110   -230  
Indiana Pacers  Open +5.5   -110   U 224   -110   +198  
 Current +5.5   -110   223.5   -110   +190  

Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   28.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   21.5 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
3. C  Jarrett Allen   13.9 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. PF  Evan Mobley   14.6 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PF  Kevin Love   9.0 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. SF  Caris LeVert   11.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   16.2 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PF  Jalen Smith   10.1 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.3 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 26 BKN -2.0 219.5 125-117
Fri, Dec 23 TOR -4.5 214.0 118-107
Wed, Dec 21 MIL -2.5 216.5 114-106
Mon, Dec 19 UTA -6.5 220.5 122-99
Sat, Dec 17 DAL -8.5 211.5 100-99

 

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 ATL +1.5 238.0 129-114
Mon, Dec 26 NO +2.0 234.5 113-93
Fri, Dec 23 MIA +6.0 223.5 111-108
Wed, Dec 21 BOS +9.5 232.5 117-112
Sun, Dec 18 NY -0.5 226.5 109-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Cleveland Cavaliers have covered in their last 7 games vs. the Indiana Pacers off two or more days rest
  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers off two or more days rest over their last 9 games