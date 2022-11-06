BETTING NBA
11:27 AM, November 6, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/06/2022

Date: 11/06/2022
Time: 03:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -4.5    -105    221.5   -110   -180
 Current -4.5    -105    221.5  -110   -180
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +4.5    -114    U 221.5  -110   +152
 Current +4.5    -114    221.5   -110   +152  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   24.0 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
2. PF  Anthony Davis   23.0 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.1 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
4. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   16.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. PG  Patrick Beverley   4.6 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SF  Troy Brown Jr.   9.5 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   31.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   16.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
3. C  Jarrett Allen   13.6 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
4. SG  Caris LeVert   14.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
5. C  Evan Mobley   15.1 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PF  Kevin Love   12.4 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 04 UTA -4.0 228.5 130-116
Wed, Nov 02 NO +3.0 230.5 120-117
Sun, Oct 30 DEN +2.0 229.0 121-110
Fri, Oct 28 MIN +8.0 231.5 111-102
Wed, Oct 26 DEN +5.0 230.0 110-99

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 04 DET -3.5 216.0 112-88
Wed, Nov 02 BOS +2.0 220.0 114-113
Sun, Oct 30 NY -4.0 220.5 121-108
Fri, Oct 28 BOS +7.0 218.5 132-123
Wed, Oct 26 ORL -9.0 215.5 103-92

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers off a loss over their last 6 games
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Lakers have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers
  • The Los Angeles Lakers have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at home