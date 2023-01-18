BETTING NBA
12:30 PM, January 18, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/18

Date: 01/18/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open +6.5   -110   O 223.5   -110   +225  
 Current +7   -110   223.5   -110   +225  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -6.5   -110   U 223.5   -110   -275  
 Current -7   -110   223.5   -110   -275  

Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. PG  Darius Garland   21.4 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
2. PF  Evan Mobley   14.5 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. C  Jarrett Allen   13.9 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SF  Caris LeVert   12.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
5. PF  Kevin Love   8.8 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. PG  Ricky Rubio   4.7 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   27.5 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
2. SG  Desmond Bane   21.7 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
3. C  Steven Adams   8.3 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.6 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Dillon Brooks   16.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PF  Brandon Clarke   10.2 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 16 NO -7.5 223.5 113-103
Sat, Jan 14 MIN -4.5 225.0 110-102
Thu, Jan 12 POR -1.5 224.5 119-113
Tue, Jan 10 UTA -2.5 226.5 116-114
Sun, Jan 08 PHO -6.0 215.0 112-98

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 16 PHO -12.5 231.0 136-106
Sat, Jan 14 IND -8.0 241.0 130-112
Wed, Jan 11 SA -13.5 241.0 135-129
Mon, Jan 09 SA -11.0 234.0 121-113
Sun, Jan 08 UTA -5.5 234.5 123-118

Betting Insights:

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers since the start of 2020/2021