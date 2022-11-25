BETTING NBA
12:56 PM, November 25, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/25/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open +3.5   -110   O 216.5   -110   +130  
 Current +2.5   -106   217.5   -110   +120  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -3.5   -110   U 216.5   -110   -154  
 Current -2.5   -114   217.5   -110   -142  

Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   30.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   23.9 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists
3. C  Jarrett Allen   14.3 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. PF  Evan Mobley   14.9 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. SF  Cedi Osman   9.2 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. SG  Lamar Stevens   7.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   30.5 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   18.2 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
3. PF  Bobby Portis   13.4 Points, 10.6 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. C  Brook Lopez   16.4 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. SG  Jevon Carter   8.6 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 23 POR -7.5 214.0 114-96
Mon, Nov 21 ATL -3.5 228.0 114-102
Sun, Nov 20 MIA -7.5 214.0 113-87
Fri, Nov 18 CHA -10.0 221.0 132-122
Wed, Nov 16 MIL +2.0 218.5 113-98

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 23 CHI -7.0 224.0 118-113
Mon, Nov 21 POR -9.5 213.5 119-111
Fri, Nov 18 PHI -1.0 211.5 110-102
Wed, Nov 16 CLE -2.0 218.5 113-98
Mon, Nov 14 ATL -4.0 225.0 121-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Cleveland Cavaliers have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Milwaukee Bucks off two or more days rest
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022/2023
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in 2022/2023
  • The Milwaukee Bucks have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at home off a loss