02:36 PM, November 16, 2022

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/16

Date: 11/16/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open +4   -110   O 219.5   -110   +150  
 Current +4   -110   217.5   -110   +146  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -4   -110   U 219.5   -110   -178  
 Current -4   -110   217.5   -110   -174  

Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   31.6 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   21.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   14.8 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. PF  Kevin Love   12.2 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. SF  Caris LeVert   13.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
6. SF  Cedi Osman   8.9 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.3 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   19.6 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
3. PF  Bobby Portis   13.4 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. C  Brook Lopez   15.5 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SG  MarJon Beauchamp   7.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
6. SG  Jevon Carter   9.4 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 13 MIN -2.0 221.5 129-124
Fri, Nov 11 GS +2.5 233.0 106-101
Wed, Nov 09 SAC -4.0 228.5 127-120
Mon, Nov 07 LAC -4.0 212.5 119-117
Sun, Nov 06 LAL -5.5 222.0 114-100

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 14 ATL -4.0 225.0 121-106
Fri, Nov 11 SA +2.0 219.5 111-93
Wed, Nov 09 OKC -1.0 213.0 136-132
Mon, Nov 07 ATL -5.5 220.0 117-98
Sat, Nov 05 OKC -5.5 219.0 108-94

Betting Insights:

  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Cleveland Cavaliers have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Milwaukee Bucks off two or more days rest
  • The Milwaukee Bucks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers at home off a loss