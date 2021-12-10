Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Cavaliers Slight Favorites on the Road

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/10

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game Information

CLE (14-12) MIN (11-14) Date: 12/10/2021 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: Target Center

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Cleveland Cavaliers (102) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (-120) Moneyline (Current): Cleveland Cavaliers ( -110 ) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ( -106 ) Spread (Open): Cleveland Cavaliers (1.5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (-1.5) Spread (Current): Cleveland Cavaliers ( -1 ) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ( 1 ) Game Total (Open): 213.5 Game Total (Current): 213.5

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Cleveland Cavaliers (74.08%) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (25.92%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: CLE – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: CLE – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 2 Stars

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves News, Analysis, and Picks

After going on a bit of a run, the Minnesota Timberwolves have found themselves back to their losing ways, now on a four-game skid. There is some excellent value on the board tonight, as you can get the Cleveland Cavaliers at close to even odds. The Cavaliers have been playing pretty well the past couple of weeks, winning five of their past seven and keeping it close in the two losses to top teams.

This season, the Cavs have been good on the road, going 8-5 away from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse including a 3-1 away mark in their past four on the road. Cleveland has a bunch of players that can give the team scoring. They have seven players listed to play tonight, averaging over 10 points per game. Darius Garland leads the team scoring 19.5 a game, and also leads the team in assists averaging 7.2 a game.

The Timberwolves could be without a key piece tonight, as D’Angelo Russell is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Russell has missed the past two games due to this injury. The Ohio State standout averages 19 points per game for Minnesota and leads the team in assists per game, averaging 6.4. If Russell isn’t in the lineup tonight, it is a considerable loss and would give the Cavaliers a huge advantage.

The SportsGrid Betting Model gives this game a fair moneyline of -286 in favor of the Cavaliers, which shows how much value you are getting with almost even money on Cleveland tonight. I think the Cavaliers moneyline is a great play, and since the spread is only (-1), that is a great play as well.

Another great option on the Fanduel Sportsbook is Jarrett Allen’s over in rebounds, listed at 10.5. The Cavaliers big man has reached that mark in seven of his past nine games and is averaging 11.3 rebounds this season.

Picks: Cavaliers Moneyline (-110), Spread: Cavaliers (-1), Jarrett Allen Over 10.5 rebounds (-122)

