BETTING NBA
01:20 PM, January 14, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/14

Date: 01/14/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -3   -110   O 224.5   -110   -146  
 Current -4.5   -110   223   -110   -178  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +3   -110   U 224.5   -110   +124  
 Current +4.5   -110   223   -110   +150  

Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   29.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   21.3 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   14.2 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. C  Jarrett Allen   13.5 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. SF  Caris LeVert   12.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. PF  Kevin Love   9.0 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.7 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   13.8 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.2 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. C  Naz Reid   10.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 12 POR -1.5 224.5 119-113
Tue, Jan 10 UTA -2.5 226.5 116-114
Sun, Jan 08 PHO -6.0 215.0 112-98
Fri, Jan 06 DEN +5.0 221.5 121-108
Wed, Jan 04 PHO -5.0 216.0 90-88

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 13 PHO -6.5 223.0 121-116
Wed, Jan 11 DET -6.0 233.0 135-118
Sun, Jan 08 HOU -3.5 233.0 104-96
Fri, Jan 06 LAC -5.5 223.5 128-115
Wed, Jan 04 POR +1.0 234.0 113-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers since the start of 2020/2021