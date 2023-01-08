BETTING NBA
11:33 AM, January 8, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/08/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -3.5   -110   O 218.5   -110   -162  
 Current -4.5   -110   215.5   -110   -194  
Phoenix Suns  Open +3.5   -110   U 218.5   -110   +136  
 Current +4.5   -110   215.5   -110   +162  

Projected Lineups:

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   29.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   21.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   14.2 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. C  Jarrett Allen   13.6 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PF  Kevin Love   9.5 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. SF  Caris LeVert   12.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

 

Phoenix Suns

1. PG  Chris Paul   13.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   17.6 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.4 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. SG  Landry Shamet   9.5 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   8.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SG  Damion Lee   8.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 DEN +5.0 221.5 121-108
Wed, Jan 04 PHO -5.0 216.0 90-88
Mon, Jan 02 CHI -4.0 225.0 145-134
Sat, Dec 31 CHI +0.5 224.0 103-102
Thu, Dec 29 IND -4.0 225.0 135-126

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 MIA -0.5 210.0 104-96
Wed, Jan 04 CLE +5.0 216.0 90-88
Mon, Jan 02 NY +2.5 219.5 102-83
Fri, Dec 30 TOR +2.0 221.5 113-104
Wed, Dec 28 WAS -2.5 220.5 127-102